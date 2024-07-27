CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.6 %

MTH opened at $200.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $205.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.