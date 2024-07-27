CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.18% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $2,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 347,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

