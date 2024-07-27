CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after buying an additional 2,504,135 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Tapestry by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,877,000 after acquiring an additional 597,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $102,531,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

