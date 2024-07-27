CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.05% of Bruker worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Bruker by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bruker by 7.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. Bruker’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

