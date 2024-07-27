CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Five Below worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Five Below by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.89.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

