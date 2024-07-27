CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREFree Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.20% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 91,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTRE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

