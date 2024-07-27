CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $263.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

