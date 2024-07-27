CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 240.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of Air Lease worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

