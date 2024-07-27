CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $7.76 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

