CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 201,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $443.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.55. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

