CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $7.85 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.11% of H&R Block worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,605,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after buying an additional 126,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 817,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after buying an additional 263,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

