CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $40,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 906,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.