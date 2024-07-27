CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Autoliv worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $99.03 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

