CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.23% of RingCentral worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after acquiring an additional 538,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after buying an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

RingCentral Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RNG opened at $34.91 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

