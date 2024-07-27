CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

