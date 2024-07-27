CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

