CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 15,958 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

