CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 18,374 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.25% of Tanger worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tanger by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tanger by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 214,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $28.36 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

