CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 3,848 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Wingstop worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.89.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $366.36 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.63. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.