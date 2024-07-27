CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 567 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Repligen worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average is $166.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.18, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.