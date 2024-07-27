CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 7,740 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $169.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.