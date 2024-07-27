CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 770.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

