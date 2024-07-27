CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 130,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.