CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in Textron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $92.06 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

