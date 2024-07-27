CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 11,751 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 615.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 329,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 183,450 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HRL opened at $32.01 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

