CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 163 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.10% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,813,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,134,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,008,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after buying an additional 53,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $76,413,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,064,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $89.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.16.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.78%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.