CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 16,394 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.23% of Q2 worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $20,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 404,372 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares during the period.

Q2 Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.55. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,299.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $71,429.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at $14,670,299.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 3,440 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $210,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 233,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,799.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

