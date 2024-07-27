CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $415.50 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

