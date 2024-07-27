Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky Buys 2,610 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$159.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$170.72. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

