Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.61 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$159.60 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$166.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.72.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.