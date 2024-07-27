Capital Management Corp VA Sells 4,896 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3,012.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

