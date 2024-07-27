CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,376,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.27% of CareTrust REIT worth $493,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,733 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

