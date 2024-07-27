Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

CGBD stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $929.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 207,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth about $873,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

