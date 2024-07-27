Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 710.5% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company's stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp accounts for 0.0% of American Express Co's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Express Co owned approximately 2.74% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

