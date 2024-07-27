Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $391.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.28. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.81%.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

