CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

CBSC stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

