CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
CBSC stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
About CB Scientific
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CB Scientific
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.