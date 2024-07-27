CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.67. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 715,525 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
