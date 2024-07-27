CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.67. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 715,525 shares traded.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.