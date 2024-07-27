CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $124.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.