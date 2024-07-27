Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $53.39, but opened at $55.80. Celestica shares last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 1,136,747 shares.

The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Celestica by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Celestica by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

