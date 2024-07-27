Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Celestica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Celestica Price Performance

TSE:CLS opened at C$72.89 on Friday. Celestica has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.74.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 4.5011198 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.75, for a total value of C$1,035,092.00. Insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,829 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

