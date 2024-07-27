Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.70

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 1362991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.51.

Celsius Stock Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

