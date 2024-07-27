Centamin plc (CEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Centamin Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:CEE opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Centamin has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93.

Get Centamin alerts:

About Centamin

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.