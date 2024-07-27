Centamin plc (CEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.
Centamin Trading Up 0.9 %
TSE:CEE opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Centamin has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93.
About Centamin
