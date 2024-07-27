Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.
Century Communities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. Century Communities has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Century Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Century Communities
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Communities
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.