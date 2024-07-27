Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. Century Communities has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

