Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,711,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,552,051 shares.The stock last traded at $44.50 and had previously closed at $43.37.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
