CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 33,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

