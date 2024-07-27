Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 1,489,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 650,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

