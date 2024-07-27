Champion Iron Limited to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

CIA opened at C$5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$4.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

