Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $210.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $182.74 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $125.68 and a 1-year high of $184.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.22.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

