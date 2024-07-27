Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed updated its FY24 guidance to $23.55-23.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.550-23.800 EPS.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $549.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $543.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.12. Chemed has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

