Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Down 16%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) traded down 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 100,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 356,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £651,650.00, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.45.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

